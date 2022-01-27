LSU’s biggest strength heading into 2022

There is no question that the LSU Tigers have a lot to address this offseason as they head into spring football. The new staff found themselves with more questions than answers when they agreed to come to Baton Rouge.

Prior to the signing period and the litany of incoming transfers, they had just one quarterback on scholarship with Myles Brennan still in the transfer portal, Max Johnson on his way to College Station, and Walker Howard had yet to sign with LSU.

The team also had to deal with a mass exodus at the cornerback position, but there were a couple of groups where the team had a strength. Despite the loss of leading rusher Ty Davis-Price to the NFL draft, running back had plenty of capable guys in that room to carry the load in 2022.

They return former five-star signee John Emery Jr to the team. He had to sit out the 2021 campaign due to an eligibility issue. In the two seasons on the field, Emery tallied a total of 566 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Not exactly monster numbers in two seasons but he was splitting time with Ty Davis-Price in 2020 and the backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2019.

Emery is viewed as the starter with some help from former Penn State running back Noah Cain, who transferred into the program. The team also has former Ohio ‘Mr. Football’ in sophomore Corey Kiner. You can add Armoni Goodwin, Tre Bradford, and Josh Williams to the mix. The team could also have a four-star freshman in the fold. TreVonte’ Citizen has yet to make up his mind as to where he will play in 2022. The Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators are among those in the mix for his commitment.

Regardless of whether Citizen signs with his home-state team or not, the running back room has plenty of talent. Emery, Cain, and Kiner are likely the three backs who could see the most playing time next season. This isn’t to take anything about from a wide receiver group that returns one of the best in the nation, Kayshon Boutte.

Story continues

What about on the defensive side of the ball?

As we previously discussed you can cross the secondary off the list as the biggest strengths heading into 2022. They lost four cornerbacks that made starts for the team in 2021. They replaced the quartet with Mekhi Garner, Greg Brooks Jr, and recent transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse. While they are all experienced players, it remains to be seen how they all figure into the defense under Matt House.

Linebacker is also a question mark. The team lost their leader on the defense with Damone Clark heading into the NFL. Senior linebacker Micah Baskerville returns in 2022. He finished second on the team in tackles behind Clark. Can he make the same rise? Perhaps. They also have former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr and added Virginia’s West Weeks to the fold.

It is the defensive line that is the strength on that side of the ball. Ali Gaye returns for another season as one of the pass rushers. On the other side, you have the sack leader from 2021, BJ Ojulari. Under the guidance of new defensive line coach Jamar Cain, this duo should be huge for the team. Not to mention Freshman All-American Maason Smith and Freshman All-SEC defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

While the team tries to answer questions about the rest of the team moving forward, it feels like they are in a great spot at running back and defensive line heading into 2022.

List