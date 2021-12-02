LSU battling it out with Texas, Texas A&M for five-star linebacker

There is a better than likely chance that the LSU Tigers could lose four-star linebacker commit Demario Tolan to the Georgia Bulldogs when the early signing period approaches. Tolan has taken multiple trips to Athen and with the uncertainty surrounding the head coach vacancy, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise.

However, perhaps LSU could be getting some good news on the recruiting front? On Thursday the highly coveted five-star linebacker Harold Perkins released his top three schools. He plans on committing on Jan. 2, 2022, and signing in February on National Signing Day.

Perkins is down to LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M. Blake Baker is hoping to close the deal for the No. 2 linebacker in the country and No. 2 player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports composite rankings. Perkins can be an instant impact linebacker and could be the next top player at the position in a long line of big-time linebackers.

Related

LSU among the top schools for Trevor Etienne and DJ Wesolak

Charles Powers of On3 gave a rave review for Perkins:

“He’s one of the best run and hit linebacker prospects in the last handful of classes,” Power said. “He makes big plays on both sides of the ball. Ability to chase plays from the weak-side with ease and fluidity. He’s shown improvement in taking on blocks and blowing up offensive linemen is evident on senior video. He has also improved in timing blitzes.”

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Harold Perkins is down to 3️⃣ Schools! The No. 4 player in the 2022 class (#1 LB) will announce his Commitment on January 2nd at the Under Armour All-American Game More Here (FREE): https://t.co/XAHN1QHlpl pic.twitter.com/ZX93B7kZIN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2021

List

Top 15 recruiting classes as early signing day approaches

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.