LSU basketball's Mike Williams III named SEC Freshman of the Week after career high outing

LSU basketball guard Mike Williams III was named the SEC Freshman of the Week in Week 8 for his performance against Northwestern State on Dec. 29.

Williams logged just 21 minutes off the bench, but that proved more than enough for him to make an impact. He finished with a season-high 20 points, adding one rebound and one assist. Most of his points came from beyond the arc, as Williams shot an impressive 6-for-9 from three-point range. The 6-foot-3 guard from Baltimore, Maryland is averaging 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his first season in purple and gold.

Williams was awarded alongside Arkansas guard Kenyon Menifield Jr., who was named the SEC Player of the Week following a 32-point outing against UNC Wilmington. Williams is the first LSU basketball player to win a weekly award this season.

Williams' hot shooting was instrumental in the Tigers' dominant 96-55 victory over Northwestern State, their final nonconference game of the regular season. LSU (8-5) will open conference play against Texas A&M (9-4) in College Station on Jan. 6, and they will certainly be counting on Williams to continue his hot streak there.

