LSU basketball vs. Northwestern State: Get live scores, updates from Friday's game here

LSU basketball's last game before the New Year is also the Tigers' last chance for a tune-up before SEC play. LSU (7-5) hosts the Northwestern State Demons (2-10) on Friday night. Friday's game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

It's been an inconsistent December for the Tigers, as LSU enters Friday with a 3-2 record this month. The Tigers most recently won against Lamar last week, but lost to Texas and Kansas State before that.

Northwestern State, meanwhile, has not beaten a Division I team all season. The Demons' first win came against National Christian College Athletic Association member Dallas Christian in November while their second came against NAIA-level Southern University at New Orleans on Dec. 19.

