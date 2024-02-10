LSU basketball vs. Alabama: Get live scores and updates from Saturday's game here

LSU basketball back in action Saturday morning as the Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saturday's game tips off at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Last time out, LSU (12-10, 4-5 SEC) lost to Tennessee in Knoxville on Wednesday night, 88-68, in a game that was mostly uncompetitive, even from the opening tip.

Alabama (16-7, 8-2) also lost its most recent game, falling to rival Auburn, 99-81, on the road Wednesday night to snap a four-game winning streak.

These two teams previously met last month in Tuscaloosa, with the Crimson Tide beating the Tigers, 109-88.

Here's how to follow along with Saturday's game:

LSU basketball vs. Alabama: Live scores and updates

LSU's Trae Hannibal (0) tries to get past Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

