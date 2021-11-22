LSU basketball still not ranked in either top 25 poll released on Monday

Patrick Conn and Lance Dawe
·3 min read
LSU has done everything it can to get ranked.

Yet the Tigers are still sitting outside the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll they received a total of 12 votes. In the AP Top 25, receiving six votes in this week’s poll.

LSU is currently undefeated (4-0) and has beaten the three opponents they have faced by an average of 35.5 points.

LSU will face off against the Belmont Bruins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network. Should the Tigers win, as they are favored to do, they should have a lot of confidence heading into their matchup with 2-1 Penn State in the Emerald Coast Classic later this week on Friday. LSU will then face either Wake Forest or Oregon State the following game on November 27th.

If the Tigers manage to come out of this week undefeated they should be ranked in next week’s poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

4-0

797 (30)

2

UCLA

4-0

751 (2)

3

Kansas

3-0

725

4

Purdue

5-0

691

+3

5

Baylor

4-0

635

+3

6

Duke

5-0

624

+3

7

Villanova

3-2

546

-3

8

Texas

3-1

579

-3

9

Alabama

4-0

472

+4

10

Memphis

4-0

441

+6

11

Houston

3-0

431

+3

12

Arkansas

3-0

357

+3

13

Michigan

3-2

356

-7

13

Kentucky

3-1

356

-2

15

Illinois

2-1

321

-5

16

St. Bonaventure

5-0

261

+8

17

Tennessee

3-1

226

18

BYU

4-0

205

19

Arizona

5-0

204

+14

20

Seton Hall

3-0

187

21

Connecticut

4-0

183

+2

22

Auburn

3-0

174

23

Oregon

2-1

168

-11

24

Florida

3-0

162

25

USC

3-0

92

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia

Others Receiving Votes

Ohio St. 83; Virginia Tech 68; Texas Tech 68; Michigan St 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Maryland 33; Florida State 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; Louisiana State 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Notre Dame 3; Drake 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1

Rank

Team

Record

Points

1

Gonzaga

4-0

1,515 (55)

2

UCLA

4-0

1,443 (5)

3

Purdue

5-0

1,391 (1)

4

Kansas

3-0

1,354

5

Duke

5-0

1,225

6

Baylor

4-0

1,154

7

Villanova

3-2

1,090

8

Texas

3-1

1,083

9

Memphis

4-0

1,002

10

Kentucky

3-1

880

10

Alabama

4-0

880

12

Houston

3-0

861

13

Arkansas

3-0

754

14

Illinois

2-1

624

15

Tennessee

3-1

558

16

St. Bonaventure

5-0

517

17

Arizona

5-0

474

18

BYU

4-0

449

19

Auburn

3-0

374

20

Michigan

3-2

367

21

Seton Hall

3-0

363

22

Connecticut

4-0

342

23

Florida

3-0

294

24

USC

3-0

138

25

Xavier

4-0

102

