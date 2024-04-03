LSU basketball star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA Draft

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese (10) will be part of the 2024 WNBA Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

April 3 (UPI) -- LSU basketball star Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to a national title last season, declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, she announced Wednesday on social media.

The three-time All-American made the announcement on Instagram and X. She also detailed her decision in an interview with Vogue.

"I'm leaving college with everything I ever wanted; a degree, a national championship and this platform I could have never imagined," Reese said in a video posted to her social media platforms.

Reese thanked her teammates, managers, trainers, family, God and others for their support throughout her career.

"Thank you for loving me and supporting me in everything I do," she said. "For standing by me at my lowest. For making every second of the past four years a dream come true."

Reese, who led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding the last two seasons, said her decision to declare for the WNBA was "difficult."

"But I trust the next chapter because I know the author," she said. "'Bayou Barbie,' out."

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

Reese is projected to be a Top 10 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The event will be held April 15 in Brooklyn.

"I've won a national championship," Reese told Vogue. "I've gotten SEC Player of the Year. I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro -- and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

All-American guard Caitlin Clark, who led the Iowa Hawkeyes over Reese's Tigers in the Elite Eight, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.