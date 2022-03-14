LSU basketball signee decommits in the wake of Will Wade firing

Attrition in recruiting is sure to follow any coaching change, an the ongoing situation at LSU is no different. After the program fired basketball coach Will Wade on Saturday, it lost the pledge of one of its three commitments in the 2022 recruiting class.

Four-star forward Devin Ree, who signed his letter of intent in November, announced late Sunday night that he has decommitted from the Tigers in the wake of the uncertainty surrounding the coaching situation. Wade was fired in the wake of a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that cited him with multiple Level I violations, alongside associate head coach Bill Armstrong.

Interim coach Kevin Nickelberry will coach LSU in the NCAA Tournament, where it faces Iowa State in the first round on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Ree is the No. 82 recruit in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. The Terry (Mississippi) prospect averaged 23.2 points and 12 rebounds during his junior season in 2020, and he’s been pledged to LSU since December 2020.

With Ree out, LSU is left with one signee and one hard commit in the 2020 class. Five-star power forward Julian Phillips — the No. 12 player in the country — has signed his NLI, while five-star center Yohan Traore is unsigned but remains committed.

Still, with the news, both (as well as lone 2023 commit Marvel Allen) could look to head elsewhere. The Tigers could also be in danger of losing several players to the transfer portal.

It’s a lot for fans to wrap their heads around as this team looks to make a run in March Madness this week with an interim coach at the helm.

