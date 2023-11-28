LSU basketball score vs. Syracuse: Live updates from JMA Wireless Dome

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball returns to action in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday, as the Tigers travel to upstate New York to take on Syracuse (6 p.m., ESPN2).

The Tigers (4-2) enter the matchup winners of three straight. LSU defeated North Florida in Baton Rouge on Friday and beat Wake Forest and North Texas in its final two games at the Charleston Classic on Nov. 19 and 17, respectively.

Will Baker led all LSU scorers with 18 points on 10 shot attempts against North Florida. Mike Williams III, Tyrell Ward and Jordan Wright also finished the game with double digit scoring totals.

Syracuse (4-2) defeated Chaminade in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday in its final game at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Orange lost the first two games of the event to Tennessee and Gonzaga, respectively.

LSU basketball score vs. Syracuse

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU men's basketball score vs. Syracuse: Live updates