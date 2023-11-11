LSU basketball score vs. Nicholls State: Live updates from the Tigers' second game of the season

BATON ROUGE – LSU men's basketball will try to earn its second win of the season on Friday when the Tigers host Nicholls State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

The Tigers (1-0) dominated Mississippi Valley State to open their season on Monday, 106-60. Nevada transfer Will Baker led the way with 29 points on 11 shot attempts for LSU.

Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright, Kentucky transfer Daimion Collins and Tyrell Ward were the only other Tigers to finish in double figures on the score sheet

Nicholls (0-1) lost its season opener to Tulane on Monday, 91-81. Junior forward Jamal West Jr. led the Colonels with 24 points in the losing effort.

LSU basketball score vs. Nicholls State: Live score updates

