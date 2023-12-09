LSU basketball score vs. Kansas State: Live updates from Power-5 matchup at the PMAC

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball returns to the hardwood to take on Kansas State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday (12:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The Tigers (5-3) are coming off a seven-point win over Southeastern at home last Friday. Will Baker led all LSU scorers with 18 points as three other Tigers finished with double-digit scoring totals: Mike Williams III, Tyrell Ward and Jordan Wright.

LSU's win over Southeastern comes after the Tigers were trounced by Syracuse in New York on Nov. 28.

Kansas State (7-2) beat Villanova, 75-74, for its third consecutive victory in overtime on Tuesday.

LSU men's basketball score vs. Kansas State: Live updates

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser.

