LSU basketball score vs. Dayton: Live updates from the Charleston Classic

LSU basketball will try to bounce back from its upset loss last week, as the Tigers travel to Charleston, South Carolina to take on Dayton in its first game at the Charleston Classic on Thursday (3 p.m., ESPN2).

The Tigers (1-1) were upset by Nicholls State last Friday, trailing by as many as 24 points in the first half before coming back and taking the lead over the final minutes of the game.

LSU had a one-point advantage entering the final seconds but Nicholls guard Jalen White hit a 3-pointer to give the Colonels the lead with 1.2 seconds remaining. Will Baker's final shot missed for LSU, therefore handing Nicholls State the victory.

Dayton (1-1) lost its first game of the season to Northwestern on the road last Friday, 71-66.

The winner of Thursday's game will face the winner of North Texas vs. St. John's on Friday.

LSU FALLS TO NICHOLLS STATE: LSU men's basketball suffers upset loss to Nicholls State on late 3-pointer

THE WILL BAKER SOLUTION: How Will Baker can be the solution to LSU men's basketball's point guard problem

LSU BASKETBALL BOLD PREDICTIONS: Mike Williams III starting at PG? Here are five bold LSU men's basketball predictions

LSU basketball score vs. Dayton

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU men's basketball score at the Charleston Classic: Live updates