LSU basketball roster tracker: Who's staying, leaving, and joining the Tigers?

LSU basketball is looking to continue its positive momentum as it enters the 2024-25 season.

Matt McMahon's squad will look different next season, though. The Tigers will lose players to graduation, the transfer portal, and the NBA draft, while bringing in new freshmen and transfers to take their spots.

Here's a look at LSU basketball's roster changes. This story will be updated throughout the offseason.

NBA draft declarations

Players have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on April 27 to declare for the draft. Early entrants can withdraw at any point prior to 5 p.m. Eastern time on June 16. The NBA draft will be held on June 26 and 27.

Jalen Cook, redshirt junior guard: Due to injuries and suspensions, Cook was limited to just 13 games in his second go-round with the Tigers. Still, he averaged 15.6 points per game when he played.

Incoming transfers

The transfer portal opened on March 18 and will close on May 1.

Cam Carter, senior guard: The Donaldsonville native averaged a career-high 14.6 points per game for Kansas State this season and returns to his home state for his final year in college.

Outgoing transfers

LSU basketball has no outgoing transfers as of yet.

Incoming freshmen

Curtis Givens III, point guard: A native of Memphis who went to high school in Florida, the four-star prospect signed with LSU over 22 other Division I offers.

Robert Miller, power forward: A four-star prospect out of Pasadena, Texas, Miller signed his NLI in November. He chose the Tigers out of 14 Division I offers.

Vyctorius Miller, shooting guard: Coming from Chandler, Ariz., Miller is a four-star prospect who has committed to LSU but hasn't signed his National Letter of Intent yet.

Graduating players

These players are all seniors who have exhausted their college eligibility or have not made clear whether they will return for a fifth pandemic-induced redshirt season.

Will Baker, graduate center: Baker had an inconsistent season in his only year as a Tiger, but still averaged 11 points per game and started all 33 of LSU's games.

Hunter Dean, graduate center: Late in the season, Dean provided a spark off the bench to help get offensive rebounds and defensive stops.

Derek Fountain, senior forward: Fountain started 12 games this season for the Tigers, including eight of the final nine contests.

Trae Hannibal, fifth-year senior guard: Hannibal provided stability at the point guard spot down the stretch of the season, starting 13 games after starting just six in his first four college seasons combined.

Mwani Wilkinson, senior forward: Wilkinson hasn't publicly announced whether he'll take a fifth year, but he was honored senior night.

Jordan Wright, graduate guard: Wright started all but one game after transferring from Vanderbilt, averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game last season.

Trace Young, redshirt junior guard (walk-on): Young has yet to announce whether he'll take a fifth year, but he has called himself a member of the class of 2024 on social media.

Returning players

These players are ones who have not yet declared for the draft or entered the portal and still have college eligibility remaining.

Adam Benhayoune, junior forward (walk-on): Benhayoune played in four games this season, scoring six points and grabbed a rebound.

Corey Chest, freshman forward: Chest did not play in the 2023-24 season, taking a redshirt.

Daimion Collins, junior forward: Collins played in just six games following his transfer from Kentucky due to a shoulder injury.

Jalen Reed, sophomore forward: Reed started 20 of his 32 games this season, averaging 7.9 points per game while doing so.

Carlos Stewart, junior guard: Stewart was limited to just 13 games after transferring from Santa Clara due to a knee injury suffered in January.

Tyrell Ward, sophomore forward: Ward broke out once he moved to the starting lineup, starting the final 10 games of the season.

Mike Williams III, freshman guard: Williams shot 37% from beyond the arc in his freshman season, including making a career-high six threes against Northwestern State in December.

