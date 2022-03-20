LSU basketball recruiting is a mess. Where does it go from here?

With the season now in the rearview mirror, LSU basketball enters a period of uncertainty. There’s not much anybody knows about where this program is headed, if anything at all.

Coaching changes always bring turnover and turmoil, but this one feels different. The way the Wade era ended paired together with looming NCAA sanctions has created an atmosphere of chaos.

LSU might have a hard time getting a coach to sign on, even if a loaded contract offer is put in front of them. The program could have even more trouble getting recruits. This is going to be a ground-up rebuild, even if the sanctions from the NCAA are mild.

Before the firing of Wade, LSU’s recruiting was in a great spot, maybe as good as it’s ever been. There were multiple five-stars poised to join the program, but now LSU has just one commit left in Yohan Traore, and Tigers fans shouldn’t hold their breath on that one either.

A couple of guys who have backed off their pledge have noted that Wade was the reason they wanted to come to Baton Rouge. Even if there wasn’t the drama with the NCAA, LSU was going to have a hard time holding this class together.

It might get worse before it gets better, so let’s look at who the Tigers have lost and where they can go from here.

Biggest loss of them all

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Phillips, a five-star from Missouri, is rated as the second-best power forward in the 247Sports Composite ratings. He’s the type of player that can push a good team to really good, just what LSU was looking for under Wade.

Phillips’ commitment was one that made it look like it could all be coming together for LSU in 2022-23. He’s a future first-round pick, and could even be a top-10 pick.

At this point, there’s not much LSU can do to replace the loss. Much of this recruiting cycle has already wrapped up, and the program doesn’t even have a coach.

Where does LSU go without Marvel Allen?

Syndication: The News-Press

All year, LSU struggled to score. There were only a couple of guys that could be relied on to create offense and even then, it was still an area of concern for the team.

Story continues

The addition of Allen was supposed to change that. LSU hasn’t had someone running the point that was a true threat since Tremont Waters.

Allen wrote on Twitter that he was attending LSU because of his relationship with Will Wade and Kevin Nickelberry, and there was likely no saving his recruitment with all the turmoil in the program right now.

LSU will need to hit the transfer portal

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

This is obvious. It’s not just all the recruits that will not be signing with the Tigers. There’s also the fact that they will not bring back the same group of returning guys that LSU would have under Wade.

A player like Eric Gaines isn’t NBA-ready yet, but he could be primed for a breakout junior year and could transfer. Brandon Murray and Efton Reid, two talented freshmen, would be highly sought-after in the portal as well.

That doesn’t even address Adam Miller, the transfer from Illinois who was supposed to be LSU’s top scoring threat before he tore his ACL ahead of the season.

All of those guys could be gone for LSU, and it will be near impossible to replace them all.

2023 class has some solid in-state players

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

One thing LSU’s new coach could do is really stress recruiting Louisiana.

Typically, in basketball, recruiting is viewed more nationally than it is in football. If sanctions are put on LSU, it could be tough to convince out-of-state recruits to sign on.

The class of 2023 features three top-200 players in Louisiana, including Chris Lockett Jr., currently slated as the 12th-best shooting guard in the country by 247Sports Composite rankings.

On3 has power forward Corey Chest as the 13th best at his position. Small forward Tyler Ringgold is right in LSU’s backyard at Southern University Lab School.

If the new regime can get one or two of these guys to join the program, that’s a win for LSU.

The new coach needs to stress NBA development

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If there are heavy sanctions placed on LSU, players aren’t going there to compete for championships because, well, the program wouldn’t be allowed to.

They might still want to go there for other reasons, though. If LSU gets a guy that’s proven to develop players in a way that gets them pro-ready, recruits could see the benefits of heading to Baton Rouge.

Wade and his staff knew how to connect with recruits, guys like Bill Armstrong and Kevin Nickelberry had been around the game a long time, and allowed players to feel like they were making a good bet on their future when they came to LSU.

The next coach and staff need more of the same. If nothing else, they need to be able to walk into a recruit’s home and tell them, “I can get you to the NBA,” because for a bit, that could be the only draw LSU has.

1

1