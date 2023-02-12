LSU basketball loses again despite overcoming large early deficit against Texas A&M

It looked like LSU was heading for another blowout loss in the opening minutes against Texas A&M on Saturday night.

It ultimately fought back and made the game respectable, but it wasn’t enough to end a losing streak that now reaches 12 with a 74-62 loss at the PMAC. Coach Matt McMahon and his team will have to wait a few more days to try to get the first win since the calendar turned to 2023.

With the loss and South Carolina’s win over Ole Miss on Saturday, LSU (12-13, 1-11 SEC) sits alone in last place in the SEC.

It was another disastrous start to the game for the Tigers. They made just 1 of their first 14 shots and trailed 26-4 at one point as the Aggies were knocking them down at a high rate.

Things picked up a little bit thanks to a pair of threes to end the field goal drought, but LSU went cold again in the final minutes of the frame and ultimately trailed 41-17 after shooting 26.1% from the field.

LSU came out of the locker room with a lot of energy, though, and things picked up quite a bit offensively. It hit nine of its first 13 shots in the second half, going on a 22-10 run to get back in the game and cut the deficit to 12 at the under-12 timeout.

Despite going cold with a scoring drought that lasted nearly five minutes, LSU continued to battle and cut the lead to just eight with a three-pointer from Adam Miller, who scored a team-high 18 points and was 4 of 10 from downtown.

LSU never got closer than that, however, and had to play the foul game in the final minute. The Tigers ultimately had no answer for Wade Taylor IV, who had 23 points. Dexter Dennis and Baton Rouge native Tyrece Radford also scored in double figures.

In addition to Miller’s contributions, true freshman Tyrell Ward had a career game with 15 points. LSU finished shooting above 50% in the second half, but seven turnovers in the period ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.

The schedule now at least eases up a bit for the Tigers, who will travel to play Georgia on Tuesday before returning home to play South Carolina on Saturday.

Story continues

More Basketball!

Pete Maravich's career scoring average among college basketball's (likely) unbreakable records LSU basketball falters in the second half, loses to Mississippi State See Cam Thomas' interesting response to LeBron comparison after back-to-back 40-point games

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire