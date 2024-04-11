LSU basketball lands UT-Martin point guard transfer Jordan Sears

Once again, coach Matt McMahon has the makings of a promising transfer portal class heading into Year 3.

On Thursday, the Tigers landed their second transfer in the cycle as they received a commitment from former UT-Martin point guard Jordan Sears.

The Daytona Beach native began his career at Gardner-Webb before joining the Skyhawks in 2022-23. He has been a First Team All-OVC selection in each of the past two seasons.

Sears has played in 64 games with 62 starts over the last two seasons, averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this past season. This will be his fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.

Source: UT Martin transfer Jordan Sears has committed to LSU. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 11, 2024

Sears becomes the second transfer commitment in the cycle, joining Kansas State guard Cam Carter. LSU is coming off an improved season in Year 2, but expectations will be high as McMahon enters a crucial Year 3 with another revamped roster.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire