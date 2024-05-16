LSU basketball lands JUCO big man transfer Noah Boyed

If there’s one thing Matt McMahon has proven at LSU, it’s that he can remake the men’s basketball roster in short order. He’s done so once again this offseason after the team took a step forward in Year 2 but still missed the NCAA tournament, and on Thursday, he added yet another piece.

JUCO center transfer Noah Boyed committed to the Tigers over Oregon and Wisconsin, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. A native of St. Lucia, the McCook Community College 7-footer was originally committed to Baylor but reopened his recruitment last month.

Boyed ranks as the No. 4 JUCO prospect in the country, according to 247Sports. With McCook, he started 32 of 36 games he appeared in, averaging 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.

NEWS: 7-foot JUCO big man Noah Boyde has committed to LSU, he tells @On3sports. Former Baylor commit. https://t.co/ryn2Wp08hX pic.twitter.com/n5oVVE6OQN — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 16, 2024

Boyed joins a recruiting class that features three top-100 prospects and ranks 15th nationally. The Tigers also brought in a trio of transfer guards this offseason in Jordan Sears, Cam Carter and Dji Bailey.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire