LSU basketball lands big man transfer Hunter Dean from George Washington

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon continues to rebuild his roster through the transfer portal after registering a losing season in a frustrating first campaign in Baton Rouge.

On Monday, the Tigers landed a commitment from George Washington transfer forward Hunter Dean. A native of Mandeville, Louisiana, who will now return to his home state, Dean was a two-year starter with the Colonials.

He began his career at Southern Mississippi before transferring to GWU in 2020-21. He played in 11 games in his first season in Washington, D.C., and he started 18 of the final 19 games in 2021-22.

As a senior this past season, Dean started 26 of 30 games, averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, both of which were career highs. He also shot an impressive 64.1% from the field and has a career shooting average north of 50%.

You can take the boy out of the bayou but can’t take the bayou out of the boy 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/pQiqRooqDT — Hunter Dean (@HDTVFlyDutch) May 8, 2023

Landing the 6-foot-10 graduate transfer is a nice consolation after LSU missed out on Syracuse guard Joe Girard, who committed to Clemson over McMahon’s squad on Sunday.

Between Dean and Nevada 7-footer Will Baker, the Tigers have done a good job of restocking a frontcourt that saw KJ Williams exhaust his eligibility and promising true freshman Shawn Phillips enter the transfer portal.

