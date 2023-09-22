NEW: LSU basketball lands 2024 four-star power forward

Matt McMahon has landed the first commitment of the 2024 class for LSU basketball. The Tigers got a commitment from four-star power forward Robert Miller III.

Miller is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound, four-star power forward from Pasadena, Texas, where he plays for Pasadena Memorial. The Pasadena Memorial Mavericks finished the 2022 season 23-12 with a loss to Summer Creek in the 6A playoffs.

Miller III is the first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. He is a Top-50 player and is ranked as the No. 2 player from the state of Texas and the No. 7 power forward in the country. Hopefully, this will start a run on commitments for the class.

LSU starts the 2023 season on Nov. 6 against Mississippi Valley State at home. The Tigers will be looking to improve after a 14-19 record in their first season under McMahon. After going 2-16 in conference play, there is nowhere to go but up this winter.

NEWS: Robert Miller III, the No. 40 overall player in the 2024 class, tells me he’s committed to LSU. The 6-10 Forward chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Texas, Colorado, and others. Story: https://t.co/MGhQy2jHMu pic.twitter.com/rugAsXT7w0 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 22, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire