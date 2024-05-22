LSU basketball hiring Sacramento State’s David Patrick as associate head coach

LSU made a splash to complete Matt McMahon’s men’s basketball coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

On Wednesday, the program announced that David Patrick would be returning to Baton Rouge to serve as the team’s associate head coach. Patrick spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Sacramento State.

Known as an elite recruiter, the 48-year-old Bermuda-born coach who was raised in Australia was an assistant at LSU under coach Johnny Jones from 2012-16. In two seasons as the head coach of the Hornets, he had a 24-42 record.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome David Patrick and his family to our LSU coaching staff,” McMahon said in a release. “He is an outstanding basketball coach and an elite recruiter who has impacted winning at every stop on his journey. Coach Patrick brings tremendous experience and success to our program. He has been a Division I Head Coach, an assistant coach for the Australian National Team winning a bronze medal in the 2021 Olympics, and has coached in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

“I love Coach Patrick’s investment in player development and in building relationships. He has recruited and helped to develop multiple NBA Draft picks throughout his career. I look forward to the new ideas, solutions, and energy he will bring to our program. We can’t wait to get started this summer.”

After leaving LSU, Patrick spent two years as an assistant at TCU before leaving for the UC Riverside head coaching job. He left after two seasons in 2020 to join Arkansas as the associate head coach, a role he later held at Oklahoma, as well.

Patrick also brings NBA experience — three years as a personnel scout for the Houston Rockets from 2010-12 — and international experience to the table as he was an assistant coach for the Australian national team from 2019-21.

