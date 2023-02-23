LSU basketball finally snaps 14-game losing streak against red-hot Vanderbilt

For the first time in nearly two months, LSU’s basketball found itself on the winning side of a basketball game on Wednesday night.

Facing a Vanderbilt team that entered on a five-game winning streak that included wins against Tennessee and Auburn, the Tigers controlled the game nearly the entire way en route to an 84-77 win. It was LSU’s first since Dec. 28 in the SEC opener against Arkansas, and it snapped a 14-game losing streak that has largely defined coach Matt McMahon’s first season.

The Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) had another trademark poor offensive start, missing their first five shots and falling behind 11-5 in the early minutes. But LSU started heating up and was particularly effective from three, hitting 6 of 13 attempts in the first half from behind the arc.

Between the three-point shots falling and a Vanderbilt field-goal drought that lasted more than five minutes, LSU took control in the half. It led by as much as 10 and ultimately took a seven-point lead to the locker room.

The Commodores (15-13, 8-7 SEC) began the half on an 8-2 run that largely erased that lead. But they only retook it briefly, and LSU controlled the game in the second half. It made nine threes in this game, five of which came from KJ Williams, who finished with a season-high 35 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers took advantage of opportunities at the line, scoring 21 points from the charity stripe, nine of which came from Adam Miller, who shot 90% on free throws while scoring 18 points.

LSU’s postseason hopes remain dead in the water, but the team will look to string together some wins and end the season with momentum. Next up is another winnable contest on the road against Ole Miss on Saturday, and the Tigers will look to turn their losing streak into a winning streak.

