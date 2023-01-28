LSU basketball falls to Texas Tech in SEC/Big 12 Challenge, has now lost 8 straight

LSU had a chance to end its losing skid on Saturday against Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Despite falling in an early hole once again, the Tigers held several second-half leads against the Red Raiders.

But it wasn’t enough as coach Matt McMahon’s squad saw its losing streak reach eight games with a 76-68 loss. With the win, TTU managed to end an eight-game losing streak of its own.

LSU began the game with what was one of its best offensive halves in recent games. The Tigers shot 42.9% from the field, but they were 6 of 13 from three-point range. Adam Miller is largely to thank for that efficiency, as he scored 12 first-half points while hitting 4 of 6 shots, all threes.

Unfortunately for LSU, the efficiency ended with the shooting. It had seven first-half turnovers, and the Red Raiders — which shot above 50% in the frame with forward Kevin Obanor scoring 13 — took advantage. They went on a 14-2 run at one point and led by as much as 11.

The Tigers battled back and cut that lead down to two at one point in the opening frame, but Texas Tech stretched its lead back out to 41-33 at the half.

The Red Raiders were much colder to start the second half, and LSU’s defense forced five second-half turnovers. That allowed the Tigers to get back in the game, and they even led by five at one point with just under nine minutes to play.

But LSU’s offense, which was having one of its best games in a while, began to struggle at the worst possible time. The Tigers hit just one of their last 13 shots to close out the game as TTU was able to outlast them in Baton Rouge.

The road doesn’t get any easier for LSU as it gets back into SEC play. Its next three contests are Quadrant 1 games, beginning with a road trip against Missouri, which impressed in a big win against No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday. After that is a rematch against No. 2 Alabama, who won the first game by 40 in Tuscaloosa but is coming off a loss to unranked Oklahoma.

