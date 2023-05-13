LSU basketball to compete in 2023 Charleston Classic

The LSU men’s basketball team has been selected to join the field at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic from Nov. 16-19.

The Tigers will be joined at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, by Dayton, Houston, North Texas, St. John’s, Towson, Utah and Wake Forest. The Tigers faced the Demon Deacons last season, scoring a two-point win on a neutral court in Atlanta early in the season as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving.

The two also faced the prior year in Niceville, Florida, in what was a 14-point win for then-coach Will Wade’s squad.

This will be the second time the Tigers have participated in the Charleston Classic. LSU was also in the field back in 2011, going 2-1 with a loss in the opener to Northwestern followed by wins over Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

The Tigers will travel to South Carolina in November to compete in the Charleston Classic! Check out all the details below 🔽 🔗 https://t.co/mLwOxc9r4N pic.twitter.com/ryAvOZrViU — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) May 11, 2023

The specific matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

More Basketball!

