LSU basketball’s 2024 recruiting class finishes in the top 10

It’s been a slower rebuild through two seasons of the Matt McMahon era than many expected, but as we enter the 2024-25 season, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

McMahon has acquired quite a bit of talent, especially through the transfer portal, but he hasn’t neglected high school recruiting either. LSU’s four-man class in 2024 features three top-100 prospects, and that was good enough to finish as a top-10 group in ESPN’s rankings.

The headliners are power forward Robert Miller (No. 72), point guard Curtis Givens III (No. 75) and shooting guard Vyctorius Miller (No. 76). The Tigers also added Noah Boyed, a power forward who ranks as the No. 4 JUCO transfer in the country.

The FINAL 2024 men’s basketball recruiting class rankings per @espn 🏀 pic.twitter.com/b71jy4dqrp — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) June 13, 2024

After finishing with a losing record in Year 1, LSU was above .500 last season and earned an NIT bid. With a top-10 class coming in, the Tigers will be expected to take another leap this winter.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire