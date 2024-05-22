LSU bashes two grand slams in 11-0 win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — The LSU Tigers’ powerful postseason showing continued Wednesday morning with an 11-0 win over No. 2 Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Michael Braswell III opened the game with a solo home run in the top of the first to give the Tigers an early 1-0 cushion. Braswell would add another RBI in the second to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead over Kentucky.

The game would break open in the seventh inning when Jared Jones would hit LSU’s first SEC Tournament grand slam since May of 2008 (Blake Dean).

Jones extended the LSU lead to seven and Hayden Travinski would follow with a solo home run two batters later to give LSU a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Tigers’ second grand slam of the day would come courtesy of Tommy White in the top of the eighth inning.

The grand slam gave LSU the 11-0 lead and marked the Tigers’ first two-grand slam game since a 16-6 win over Kentucky on April 13th, 2023.

The unsung hero of the day was starting pitcher Luke Holman who struck out seven in six scoreless innings of work. Holman surrendered just two walks and didn’t allow any hits.

LSU remains unbeaten in the SEC Tournament will play the winner of the South Carolina and Arkansas game Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

