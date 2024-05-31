LSU baseball wins game against Wofford Terriers in NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The No. 2 seed LSU baseball team wins the game against the No. 3 seed Wofford Terriers in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on Friday, May 31.

The Tigers won the game at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 4-3.

Coach Jay Johnson celebrated the win in a post-game news conference, adding that a lot of the team is going through a lot of firsts, whether they’re new or returning players.

A highlight of the game was Tigers’ second baseman Steven Milam hitting a solo home run to walk-off Wofford.

Steven Milam wears tiger stripes ahead of LSU baseball playing first game in NCAA tournament

No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 4 seed Long Island are set to play at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers are set to play at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1 against the winner of the North Carolina vs. Long Island University game.

The national championship-winning LSU Tigers baseball team went to the NCAA Tournament for the 12th straight season and for the 36th time overall, according to the university.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.