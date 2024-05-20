LSU baseball’s Tommy White earns SEC Player of the Week honors

When the LSU Tigers had their back against a wall, Tommy White came out swinging. Tommy Tanks was named the SEC player of the week after finishing the week going 8-for-15 (.615) with three homers, seven RBI, and a .643 on-base percentage.

For the final SEC series of the regular season, LSU welcomed Ole Miss into the Bayou and the Tigers needed some wins to try to win their way into a regional tournament. LSU swept the Rebels as they won all three games to improve their conference record to 13-17.

Tommy went 3-for-4 in game one, 3-for-4 in game two, and 2-for-5 in game three. It was likely his last series ever in an LSU uniform as Tommy is slated to be an early-round draft pick in the next MLB Draft. If that is the case, he went out on a high note with his performance against Ole Miss.

Don’t Worry About A Thing@tommywhite44 is your SEC Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/y5cDgoxx7r — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 20, 2024

