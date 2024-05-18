LSU baseball takes regular season finale to sweep Ole Miss

The Tigers entered the final game of the regular season with one idea in mind, sweeping the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers secured the sweep with a 9-3 win!

LSU got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when Hayden Travinski hit a two-RBI double to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU added to their lead as Alex Milazzo hit an RBI single, Michael Braswell III hit an RBI single, and Tommy White hit a grand slam to increase the lead to 8-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Ole Miss finally got on the board as a sacrifice fly cut the lead to 8-1. LSU answered that in the bottom of the sixth inning when Tommy Tanks hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 9-1.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Rebels tacked on two more runs to cut the lead to 9-3. Ole Miss was unable to score any more runs and the Tigers ended the regular season on a high note.

LSU will now await their seeding for the SEC tournament in Hoover next week.

