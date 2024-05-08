LSU baseball survives in final midweek game against Northwestern State

A late “Bear Bomb” from Jared Jones lifted the LSU Tigers to a 6-5 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night in the final midweek game of the season.

Kade Anderson got the start on the mound as the Tigers looked to win another midweek matchup.

The Tigers got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when Brady Neal hit a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Northwestern State took their first lead of the ballgame. The Demons took a 3-2 lead and chased Anderson from the ballgame. In the top of the fifth inning, the Demons extended their lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers scored a run on a Michael Braswell III RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ashton Larson hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-4 as we headed to the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Jared Jones hit a two-run homer to give LSU a 6-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Gavin Guidry retired Northwestern State 1-2-3 and the Tigers won 6-5.

