LSU baseball suffers another Game 3 run-rule loss as Vanderbilt takes series

LSU had two chances to get their first conference series win of the season after winning against Vanderbilt on Thursday evening. They could not make it happen as a late rally won Game 2 for Vandy and then the Commodores run-ruled LSU today to take the series.

The Commodores plated five runs in the first three innings before LSU was able to respond. Paxton Kling scored due to a throwing error in the bottom of the third inning as LSU would cut the lead to 5-1.

Vandy went on to score two runs in the top of the fourth, one run in the top of the fifth, and three runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 11-1. Javen Coleman was charged with three runs, Will Hellmers was charged with two runs, Cam Johnson was charged with two runs, Christian Little was charged with one run, and Jaden Noot was charged with three runs today.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jared Jones hit a two-run homer to cut the Commodore lead to 11-3.

Vandy scored a run in the top of the seventh and the eighth inning to win the game via run rule 13-3. LSU will be back in action on Tuesday as the Tigers take on McNeese at 6:30 p.m. CT.

