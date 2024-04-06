LSU baseball succumbs to late rally as Vanderbilt evens series in Game 2

After taking Game 1 of the series last night, LSU could win their first conference tilt of the season if it could beat Vanderbilt in Game 2 on Friday night. Unfortunately, Vandy rallied late to win the game 8-6, setting up a Saturday rubber match at The Box.

Tommy White started the game with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, Vandy hit a two-run shot against Gage Jump to give the Commodores a 2-1 lead. LSU quickly answered that homer with two homers of their own. Ashton Larson hit a solo shot and White hit a two-run shot to give LSU a 4-2 lead.

Vandy scored one run in the top of the fourth and the top of the fifth to tie the game 4-4. Jared Jones then put LSU back in the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to give LSU a 5-4 lead.

Vandy scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to tie it once again but LSU answered that run once again in the bottom of the inning as Mac Bingham hit an RBI groundout to give LSU a 6-5 lead.

An RBI groundout scores Brazz VU – 5

LSU – 6

In the top of the eighth inning, Vandy hit a two-run homer against Nate Ackenhausen to give Vandy a 7-6 lead late in the game. The Commodores scored another run in the top of the ninth inning to extend their lead to 8-6.

LSU was unable to score any more runs as the Tigers dropped game two 8-6. The rubber match will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

