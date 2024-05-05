LSU baseball stuns No. 1 Texas A&M to take series in Game 2

LSU beat the Texas A&M Aggies 6-4 to take a critical series in Baton Rouge in Game 2.

Luke Holman got the start on the mound for LSU as the Tigers looked to win a series against the No. 1 team in the country.

Texas A&M got on the board early as they plated three runs in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. Holman then settled into the game and both teams were unable to score until the bottom of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Tommy White and Jared Jones hit solo homers and Hayden Travinski hit an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Alex Milazzo scored on a wild pitch to give LSU a 4-3 lead.

Tigers In Front 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/qbf3zVW4vA — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 5, 2024

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Milazzo gave LSU an insurance run when he hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 5-3. White then hit another RBI single to increase the lead to 6-3 as we headed to the ninth inning.

Al Comes Through 💪 TAMU – 3

LSU – 5

📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/tqiMCa7W0Y — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 5, 2024

In the top of the ninth inning, the Aggies scored a run on the RBI single to cut the lead to 6-4. Gavin Guidry entered to pitch after Christian Little and Justin Loer and he was able to get the final out to win the series. LSU will go for a sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

