LSU baseball’s Steven Milam shows off purple, Tiger-stripe hairstyle pattern ahead of Chapel Hill Regional

True freshman infielder Steven Milam has played a major part in LSU’s second-half turnaround this baseball season, and he was the hero in the Tigers’ first SEC tournament win over the South Carolina Gamecocks as he hit a walk-off.

Milam has sported bleached-blonde hair recently, but ahead of the Tigers heading to North Carolina for the Chapel Hill Regional, he debuted a new look.

He was spotted with new purple and gold locks, complete with a painted Tiger stripe pattern on top as he showed off his team pride.

Milam is a freshman from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and has appeared in 58 games with a .328 batting average, six home runs and 36 RBI.

Monster Milam with the fresh cut. Purple and gold with Tiger stripes. #LSU pic.twitter.com/q9u2e82wAJ — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) May 30, 2024

Milam and the Tigers will return to action to open play in Chapel Hill against Wofford on Friday evening.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire