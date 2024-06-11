LSU baseball’s Steven Milam named Freshman All-American after strong finish

The postseason honors are rolling in for LSU second basemen Steven Milam after a breakout freshman campaign. Milam was named a 2024 First-Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The recognition comes on the heels of Milam’s electric finish to 2024, which saw him crush walk-off homers in the SEC semifinal against South Carolina and again in the regional opener against Wofford.

Milam wasted no time claiming the second base job early in the year. On the season, he hit .326 with a .516 slugging percentage. With just 36 strikeouts in 221 ABs, his bat-to-ball skills were among the best in the SEC.

Milam’s power surge came down the stretch, but he still finished the year with eight homers.

Ranked as the top recruit in the state of New Mexico, Milam ended up at LSU after going undrafted in the 2023 MLB draft. Headlined by Milam, LSU’s 2023 freshman class looks promising, especially at the plate.

LSU second baseman Steven Milam was named to the 2024 First-Team Freshman All-America squad by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.@LSUbaseball @Monster_Milam99 #LSU — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) June 10, 2024

With Tommy White off to professional baseball, Milam will likely be the biggest name in LSU’s lineup next year. With another step forward, he’ll be one of the SEC’s top middle infielders and put himself on MLB radars.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire