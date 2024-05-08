LSU baseball’s Steven Milam named SEC Freshman of the Week

One of the rising stars of this season’s LSU Baseball team has been honored as the conference Freshman of the Week.

Steven Milam was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after finishing the week with a .400 batting average. He finished the week 4-for-10 at the plate with two doubles, three runs, and a .538 on-base percentage.

Milam is a 5-foot-8, 172-pound shortstop from Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was ranked as the No. 32 overall shortstop and the 119th overall player in the country by Perfect Game. He has been tasked with the starting shortstop job on a team that just won the national championship.

Milam has appeared in 46 games and has a .299 batting average with eight doubles, three triples, three homers and 26 RBI.

LSU is coming off of a weekend where they took down the No. 1 team in the country, Texas A&M, by winning two-out-of-three games against them at Alex Box Stadium.

Monster Milam is your SEC Freshman of the Week 📄 https://t.co/uOaKddjmJ7 pic.twitter.com/TP1uKrNyR1 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 6, 2024

