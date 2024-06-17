LSU baseball starter enters the transfer portal

The rush of LSU baseball players hitting the transfer portal continued on Monday as starting catcher Brady Neal opted to move on after two seasons with the Tigers.

Neal was a 17th-round pick out of high school and ranked as the No. 29 player nationally and No. 2 catcher in the 2022 class. He appeared in 26 games as a true freshman, securing the starting catcher job early before he was sidelined for the season in April with an injury.

He struggled at the plate in 2023, and he improved in that regard as returned from injury in 2024. He finished the season batting .276 with nine home runs and 31 RBI.

HUGE NEWS: LSU starting C Brady Neal will enter the transfer portal. In '24, Neal had the 3rd highest OPS among qualifying bats for LSU & was 3rd in the SEC for C. Neal, still only 19 years old (enrolled early), has a chance to be one of the top C selected in the '25 draft. — 64Analytics (@64Analytics) June 17, 2024

While this is one of LSU’s most significant portal losses so far, it has options at the position. It signed JUCO transfer Blaise Priester as well as Indiana State designated hitter Luis Hernandez, who can also play catcher.

