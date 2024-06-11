LSU baseball staffer expected to join Paul Mainieri at South Carolina

Monday saw some news that sent shockwaves around the college baseball world as longtime former LSU coach Paul Mainieri is expected to come out of retirement to become the head coach at South Carolina.

While that hire hasn’t been officially announced by the school, it seems Mainieri is already working to put together a staff that will include a current LSU baseball staffer.

Director of program development and recruiting coordinator Terry Rooney is expected to join Mainieri’s Gamecocks staff as the pitching coach, according to a report from RotoBaller’s Chris Clegg.

Rooney previously worked under Mainieri at Notre Dame and later at LSU from 2007-08.

I’ve been told that Paul Mainieri will be bring his former assistant Terry Rooney on as pitching coach at South Carolina. Rooney is currently Director of Program Development and Recruiting at LSU. Monte Lee also is said to be part of the staff. Formal announcement tomorrow by SC. — Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) June 10, 2024

Rooney left LSU to become the head coach at UCF, where he worked from 2009-16. He was later an assistant at Alabama, Houston and Purdue before returning to Baton Rouge in his current role ahead of this past season.

