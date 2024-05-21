LSU Baseball solidifies NCAA tournament spot with win over Georgia

After a strong finish to the regular season, LSU baseball inched its way back into the NCAA tournament discussion. A sweep of Ole Miss last weekend was enough for most analysts to project the Tigers making the cut.

But on the bubble, nothing is promised. With conference champs earning automatic bids, there’s always some chaos. LSU took the first steps towards avoiding that chaos with a win over Georgia on Tuesday morning.

Entering the week, LSU knew a strong showing in the SEC Tournament was critical to solidifying its NCAA tournament spot. The win over Georgia was a small sliver of a long season, but the Bulldogs are contending for a national seed. That’s the type of win the committee takes notice of.

D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers took to social media to share his thoughts, saying he feels even better about LSU after Tuesday’s showing.

I felt pretty solid about @LSUbaseball entering the day, and obviously feel even better about the postseason. Tigers have played pretty well for the last month. https://t.co/jD8RXgBcRU — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 21, 2024

LSU will be back at it early again on Wednesday, facing Kentucky in round two at 9:30 a.m. CT. It will be LSU’s first meeting with Kentucky since facing the Wildcats in a super regional last year.

