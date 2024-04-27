LSU baseball shuts out Auburn to take Game 1 Friday night

LSU welcomed the Auburn Tigers to the Bayou for a weekend series as both teams tried to win their way into the conference tournament. Gage Jump started on the mound for LSU and he shut out Auburn 5-0 in Game 1.

LSU got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning via the long ball. Tommy White hit a solo shot to give LSU a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, that trend continued as Hayden Travinski hit a solo shot of his own to give LSU a 2-0 lead.

The score remained 2-0 LSU until the bottom of the seventh inning when LSU tacked on three more runs. Alex Milazzo hit a two-RBI double and Ashton Larson hit an RBI single to extend the LSU lead to 5-0.

Ashton takes us to 5⃣ AUB – 0

LSU – 5

Jump finished the game after seven full innings of work after allowing zero runs and only allowing two hits on six strikeouts and zero walks. Christian Little finished the final two innings of the game as he struck out four of the six hitters he faced.

Game 2 of the series will start Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

