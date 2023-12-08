LSU baseball sets game times for 2024 non-conference games

LSU baseball enters the 2024 season looking to defend its national championship as coach Jay Johnson begins his third season in Baton Rouge.

Now, the Tigers not only know their full non-conference slate but also all the start times for those matchups. LSU released the full non-conference schedule on Friday, and it will begin the season against VMI on Friday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. CT.

Also on the non-conference slate is a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston, where LSU draws Texas, Louisiana and Texas State. The Tigers also host Xavier for a three-game set in March that will pit transfer pitcher Justin Loer against his former team.

Here’s the full 2024 non-conference schedule for LSU baseball.

HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS

February

16 (Fri.) VMI, 2 p.m. (VMI vs. Central Arkansas at 7 p.m.)

17 (Sat.) CENTRAL ARKANSAS, 1 p.m. (Central Arkansas vs. VMI at 6 p.m.)

18 (Sun.) VMI, 1 p.m.

19 (Mon.) CENTRAL ARKANSAS, 2 p.m.

22 (Thu.) NORTHERN ILLINOIS, 2 p.m. (Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern State at 6 p.m.)

23 (Fri.) STONY BROOK, 2 p.m. (Stony Brook vs. Northwestern State at 10 a.m.; Northwestern State vs. Northern Illinois at 6 p.m.)

24 (Sat.) NORTHERN ILLINOIS, 1 p.m. (Northwestern State vs. Stony Brook at 6 p.m.)

25 (Sun.) STONY BROOK, 1 p.m.

28 (Wed.) at Rice, TBA

March

1 (Fri.) vs. Texas, 7 p.m. (Astros Foundation Classic @ Minute Maid Park)

2 (Sat.) vs. UL Lafayette, 7 p.m. (Astros Foundation Classic @ Minute Maid Park)

3 (Sun.) vs. Texas State, 3 p.m. (Astros Foundation Classic @ Minute Maid Park)

6 (Wed.) at Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m.

8 (Fri.) XAVIER, 6:30 p.m.

9 (Sat.) XAVIER, 5 p.m.

10 (Sun.) XAVIER, 12 p.m.

12 (Tue.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 6 p.m.

13 (Wed.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 1 p.m.

19 (Tue.) LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m.

26 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m.

April

1 (Mon.) SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

9 (Tue.) McNEESE, 6:30 p.m.

16 (Tue.) NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m.

23 (Tue.) NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m.

30 (Tue.) GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m.

May

7 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m.

