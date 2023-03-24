Michigan State loss means Big Ten is eliminated from 2023 NCAA Tournament
The past 3 years, the #B1G has collected 26 #MarchMadness bids with 0 Final Fours and 1 Elite Eight. #USC will be fine here.
The past 3 years, the #B1G has collected 26 #MarchMadness bids with 0 Final Fours and 1 Elite Eight. #USC will be fine here.
Eugene Omoruyi in 10 games with Detroit Pistons is averaging 8.8 points and shooting 56.9% on 2s, giving them some two-way production at forward.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
Zeke in an Eagles uniform?
Alabama basketball aims to score a win over San Diego State in the Sweet 16 as part of March Madness in the NCAA Tournament.
“We are already moving forward in a search for a new head coach and will identify and appoint a tremendous coach, teacher and person who will take us to unprecedented heights,” Penn State’s Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement.
The alley-oop reverse dunk by Keyontae Johnson from Nowell put K-State in front for good in overtime of its win over Michigan State.
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 3-seed Gonzaga's 79-76 win over 2-seed UCLA to advance to the West Regional final in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gonzaga and UCLA played one NCAA Tournament game that left the Zags' star player bawling, and another game that stunned the Bruins.
Alabama basketball secured best recruiting class in program history in 2022. Here are assistant coaches who did it, long before this March Madness run.
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-1/8 inches. That’s what his height will be for all [more]
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
Mark Cuban plans to file a formal protest to the NBA disputing the odd ATO play in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks. What are his odds of winning the protest?
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
Memphis Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the postgame handshake line.
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 9-seed FAU's 62-55 win over 4-seed Tennessee to advance to the Elite Eight in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
The Indiana Hoosiers are losing key players, but here are the potential returnees for the 2023-24 season.