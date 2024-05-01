LSU baseball run rules Grambling at The Box in dominating fashion

LSU welcomed Grambling to the box for a mid-week matchup as the Tigers tune-up to play against the No. 1 team in the country this weekend. LSU made light work out of Grambling as they won 26-2.

The Tigers got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning, LSU initiated a double steal where Ashton Larson stole second and Michael Braswell III stole home to make it 1-0 LSU. Josh Pearson followed that with an RBI double to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, LSU scored seven runs as Brady Neal scored on a wild pitch, Tommy White hit a three RBI double, and Hayden Travinski hit a three-run homer to increase the lead to 9-0 after two innings.

End 1 | JP adds another run, bringing home Ashton GSU – 0

LSU – 2

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/AtoNwyfT0F — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 1, 2024

In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU scored 13 runs as Jared Jones hit an RBI double to increase the Tigers’ lead to 10-0. Ethan Frey hit a sacrifice fly to score Tommy tanks and increase the lead to 11-0. Mac Bingham hit a two-RBI single to increase the lead to 13-0. Ryan Kucherak hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 14-0. Bingham then scored on a wild pitch to make it 15-0 Tigers.

Jake Brown followed that with a two-RBI double to increase the lead to 17-0. Tommy followed that with a tank to increase the lead to 19-0. Neal then hit a three-run homer to increase the lead to 22-0.

Bear doubles and drives in Jake Brown GSU – 0

LSU – 10

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/g8KDjPuGAN — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 1, 2024

In the top of the fifth inning, Grambling hit a two-run homer to put themselves on the board and cut the lead to 22-2. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Brown hit a two-run homer and Zeb Ruddell hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 26-2.

LSU will start a three-game series with No. 1 Texas A&M on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire