Late LSU baseball rally falls short as Tigers drop Game 2 to Missouri

LSU’s first conference series win will have to wait at least one more day.

After run-ruling Missouri on Friday, the LSU Tigers were not so fortunate Saturday as Missouri won Game 2 by an 8-7 margin despite a ninth-inning rally from LSU, which fell to 4-13 in SEC play.

Missouri scored first in the bottom of the first inning with a ground-rule double for an RBI and an error that led to another run to make it 2-0 Missouri early. In the top of the second inning, LSU got one of those runs back when Michael Braswell III hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 2-1.

Brazzy plates Ashton LSU – 1

MIZZ – 2

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/hYmxI69fgs — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 20, 2024

Missouri answered that run in the bottom of the second as they extended their lead to 3-1. Both teams settled in and the game got quiet until the bottom of the fifth inning. Missouri scored four runs to extend their lead to 7-1 and chased Luke Holman from the mound.

Holman was pulled from the game after 4.2 innings of work. He gave up six runs on six hits, four strikeouts, and two walks. Aiden Moffett entered the game for LSU and Missouri scored one of those four runs against him that inning.

LSU started trying to claw their way back in the top of the sixth inning with a solo homer from Jared Jones. Then Hayden Travinski hit a two-run shot in the top of the eighth to cut the lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Missouri scored another run to increase their lead to 8-4. In the top of the ninth, Stephen Milam hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 8-5. Tommy White then hit a two-run homer to cut the lead to 8-7 with only one out.

Monster RBI Double LSU – 5

MIZZ – 8

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/MTPml3Ei3Q — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 20, 2024

That is as close as LSU would get to making a comeback as they lost Game 2 8-7. The rubber match of the series will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.

