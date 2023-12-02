LSU baseball picks up another 2025 commit

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson is absolutely cooking in the 2025 recruiting class. Johnson recently picked up another prospect in that class as Brady Ebel committed to LSU.

Ebel comes from a baseball bloodline as his father, Dino Ebers, is the third base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His brother, Trey Ebers, is also a high-profile recruit but he is in the 2026 recruiting class.

Ebel plays multiple positions but he mainly plays shortstop and third base. He can also pitch if that is what the team needs from him. Kind of in the same vein as Gavin Guidry. Perfect Game has Ebel listed as a 10 out of 10 on their grading scale. He has good size at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

Ebel has become the 17th commit of the 2025 recruiting class for LSU so far. He is one of four shortstops that are currently committed to LSU. Quentin Young, Jack Ruckert, and Marshall Loque are the other three.

