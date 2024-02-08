LSU baseball picked to finish second in SEC West by media

LSU is just over a week away from beginning its national title defense, and while coach Jay Johnson’s team lost a pair of studs in Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, as well as several other key contributors, it has retooled this offseason.

The Tigers enter the year as a preseason unanimous top-five team as they return stars like Tommy White and Thatcher Hurd and added one of the top transfer portal classes in the nation to go with an elite recruiting class.

However, the path won’t be easy. The SEC is loaded again, as always, and the media picked the Tigers to finish second in the West division this season behind another team the media is quite high on.

Here are the full preseason SEC media standings. Note: First-place votes are indicated by parentheses.

SEC East

No. 7 - Missouri Tigers

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 19

2023 Record: 30-24 (10-20 SEC)

No. 6 - Georgia Bulldogs

Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun

Points: 36

2023 Record: 29-27 (11-19 SEC)

No. 5 - Kentucky Wildcats

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Points: 44

2023 Record: 40-21 (16-14 SEC)

No. 4 - South Carolina Gamecocks

Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Points: 50

2023 Record: 42-21 (16-13 SEC)

No. 3 - Vanderbilt Commodores (1)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Points: 73

2023 Record: 42-20 (19-11 SEC)

No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (2)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Points: 75

2023 Record: 44-22 (16-14 SEC)

No. 1 - Florida Gators (11)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 88

2023 Record: 54-17 (20-10 SEC)

SEC West

No. 7 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Points: 23

2023 Record: 27-26 (9-21 SEC)

No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger

Points: 32

2023 Record: 25-29 (6-24 SEC)

No. 5 - Auburn Tigers

Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun

Points: 46

2023 Record: 34-23-1 (17-13 SEC)

No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Points: 47

2023 Record: 43-21 (16-14 SEC)

No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 68

2023 Record: 38-27 (14-16 SEC)

No. 2 - LSU Tigers (5)

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 82

2023 Record: 54-17 (19-10 SEC)

No. 1 - Arkansas Razorbacks (9)

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 87

2023 Record: 43-18 (20-10)

SEC Championship

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Arkansas (9 votes) LSU (3 votes) Florida (2 votes)

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire