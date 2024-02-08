LSU baseball picked to finish second in SEC West by media
LSU is just over a week away from beginning its national title defense, and while coach Jay Johnson’s team lost a pair of studs in Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, as well as several other key contributors, it has retooled this offseason.
The Tigers enter the year as a preseason unanimous top-five team as they return stars like Tommy White and Thatcher Hurd and added one of the top transfer portal classes in the nation to go with an elite recruiting class.
However, the path won’t be easy. The SEC is loaded again, as always, and the media picked the Tigers to finish second in the West division this season behind another team the media is quite high on.
Here are the full preseason SEC media standings. Note: First-place votes are indicated by parentheses.
SEC East
No. 7 - Missouri Tigers
Points: 19
2023 Record: 30-24 (10-20 SEC)
No. 6 - Georgia Bulldogs
Points: 36
2023 Record: 29-27 (11-19 SEC)
No. 5 - Kentucky Wildcats
Points: 44
2023 Record: 40-21 (16-14 SEC)
No. 4 - South Carolina Gamecocks
Points: 50
2023 Record: 42-21 (16-13 SEC)
No. 3 - Vanderbilt Commodores (1)
Points: 73
2023 Record: 42-20 (19-11 SEC)
No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (2)
Points: 75
2023 Record: 44-22 (16-14 SEC)
No. 1 - Florida Gators (11)
Points: 88
2023 Record: 54-17 (20-10 SEC)
SEC West
No. 7 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
Points: 23
2023 Record: 27-26 (9-21 SEC)
No. 6 - Ole Miss Rebels
Points: 32
2023 Record: 25-29 (6-24 SEC)
No. 5 - Auburn Tigers
Points: 46
2023 Record: 34-23-1 (17-13 SEC)
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide
Points: 47
2023 Record: 43-21 (16-14 SEC)
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies
Points: 68
2023 Record: 38-27 (14-16 SEC)
No. 2 - LSU Tigers (5)
Points: 82
2023 Record: 54-17 (19-10 SEC)
No. 1 - Arkansas Razorbacks (9)
Points: 87
2023 Record: 43-18 (20-10)
SEC Championship
Arkansas (9 votes)
LSU (3 votes)
Florida (2 votes)