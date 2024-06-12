LSU baseball outfielder Paxton Kling enters the transfer portal

Coming out of high school, Paxton Kling was one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2022 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the class by Perfect Game and the No. 2 player from Pennsylvania.

People thought he may be the next Dylan Crews. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out for Kling in the Bayou, and on Tuesday, he entered the transfer portal.

It isn’t because of his ability defensively. Kling was one of the most impressive outfielders in the NCAA when it came to making web gems in the outfield. The issue was his production at the plate.

It was not as bad last season when he finished with a respectable .289 batting average in 57 games played. This season, his average dropped to .222. That is barely above the Mendoza line. His strikeouts jumped from 27 to 43 and his slugging percentage dropped from .522 to .317.

I hate that things did not work out for Paxton in Baton Rouge and I hope he can excel wherever he ends up.

