Here are LSU baseball’s odds to win its regional and the College World Series

LSU is back in the NCAA Tournament after a strong finish to the year, capped off by a run to the title game in the SEC Tournament.

LSU won the national title last year, but at points this season, it wasn’t expected to be back here. The Tigers struggled to replace the stars from last year’s team, like Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, and it was evident in the early days of conference play.

But Jay Johnson got the young guys to settle in and LSU was resilient down the stretch. Now a No. 2 seed, the purple and gold will head to Chapel Hill to join a regional with North Carolina, Wofford and Long Island.

Here’s what the odds say about LSU’s chances this weekend. Regional odds are via DraftKings as of May 29.

Team Odds North Carolina -110 LSU +110 Wofford +900 LIU +10000

The odds suggest this regional is a two-horse race with North Carolina and LSU leading the way.

North Carolina is the favorite. The Tar Heels have been the best team in this group for most of the year and their round one game against LIU is a more favorable position than LSU taking on Wofford.

Looking at the big picture, LSU is +1600 to win the national championship, according to FanDuel. That ties LSU with Wake Forest and UNC for the fifth best odds nationally. DraftKings slots LSU higher at +900, which gives the Tigers’ the third-best odds in the country.

These odds might feel high for a team that didn’t have a winning record in SEC play, but even Massey’s power rating has LSU as the eighth-best team in the country.

But for LSU to win the national title, it needs to get out of Chapel Hill first. According to simulations run by Parker Fleming, LSU has just a 21.2% chance to do that.

CHAPEL HILL

4 North Carolina 67.0%

LSU 21.2%

Wofford 11.5%

LIU < 1% TUCSON

13 Arizona 29.9%

DBU 29.5%

West Virginia 24.6%

GCU 15.9% — parker fleming (@statsowar) May 27, 2024

