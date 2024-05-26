LSU baseball’s magical SEC tournament run comes to an end in championship against Tennessee

After the last two LSU baseball games ended in madness, the Tigers became the first No. 11 seed to make the SEC championship game. LSU would face off against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers.

This time, the magic ran out as the Tigers lost 4-3.

Jared Jones got the Tigers on the board first with a 471-foot solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to give LSU a 1-0 lead.

Nate Ackenhausen got the start on the mound and he was incredible. He struck out five of the first six hitters he faced. In the third inning, he recorded the first two outs before being replaced by Fidel Ulloa. Ulloa then gave up a three-run bomb and the Vols took their first lead of the ballgame.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, LSU had the bases loaded with two outs but Stephen Milam got picked off on first to end the inning and keep the score 3-1. Tennessee added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning to make the score 4-1 Vols.

Christian Little entered to pitch after Ulloa and unfortunately had to leave the game with an injury. Hopefully, he will be okay in the long run. LSU used eight different pitchers in the game as they tried to keep everyone relatively fresh for regional play.

LSU entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 4-1 and needing three runs to keep the game going. In the bottom of the ninth, Hayden Travinski hit a double with one out and Milam followed that with an RBI double of his own to cut the lead to 4-2. Mac Bingham then reached on a fielding error and advanced to second on the throw as Milam scored to make it 4-3 with the tying run on second.

Ashton Larson and Alex Milazzo then both struck out and LSU lost 4-3. LSU will now wait until Monday to find out where they are heading for regional play.

