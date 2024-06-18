LSU baseball’s Luke Holman and Tommy White named ABCA All-Americans

The American Baseball Coaches Association has released the list of their All-Americans and two Tigers have made the list. Tommy White and Luke Holman have been named Second Team All-Americans by the ABCA after their performances this season.

Luke Holman had the best season of his collegiate career as he finished the season with a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA. He pitched 91.2 innings and struck out 127 hitters while only walking 33 in that time. Holman will be participating in the MLB Draft Combine as he looks to increase his draft stock.

Tommy White finished the season with a .330 batting average with 12 doubles, one triple, 24 homers and 70 RBI. This season was not as stellar as last season but he was still one of the best players in the country. Like Holman, Tommy will also be attending the draft combine.

Both players could hear their names called early in the 2024 MLB draft but if they don’t like where they are drafted they both have the option to return to Baton Rouge.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire