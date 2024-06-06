LSU baseball loses another pitcher to the transfer portal

A day after LSU lost Micah Bucknam to the transfer portal, another Tigers pitcher put his name into the portal.

This time, it’s Aiden Moffett, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Mount Olive, Mississippi. As a freshman last year, he only appeared in one game, giving up one run and walking three hitters without registering an out.

This season he appeared in 16 games and finished with a 0-1 record and a 5.60 ERA. He gave up 11 runs in 17.2 innings pitched. He struck out 21 hitters while only walking 12 in that span. His last appearance came in the first game against North Carolina at the Chapel Hill Regional. He pitched 0.1 innings and struck out the only hitter he faced. His best outing of the season came against Texas A&M when he pitched 3.1 innings and gave up three hits and zero runs as he struck out six hitters and only walked one.

I have recently entered my name in the transfer portal.

Forever LSU💜 — Aiden Moffett (@AidenMoffett1) June 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire